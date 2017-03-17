FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Estácio removes CEO Thompson from merger discussion group
March 17, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Estácio removes CEO Thompson from merger discussion group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Estácio Participações SA said on Friday that it had removed Chief Executive Officer Pedro Thompson from a group discussing terms of a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA but denied a newspaper report suggesting he was working against the deal.

Estácio made the statements in a securities filing. Newspaper Valor Econômico, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Estácio's board opened a formal probe into an anonymous tip suggesting that Thompson was working against the deal.

$1 = 3.1075 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

