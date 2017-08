RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian for-profit education provider Estacio Participacoes SA can expect to receive extraordinary dividends totaling 420 million reais ($129 million), or 1.37 reais per share, as a result of the takeover by Kroton Educacional SA , the company said on Friday.

$1 = 3.249 reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer