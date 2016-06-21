FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ser Educacional willing to revisit Estacio merger terms - CEO
June 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Ser Educacional willing to revisit Estacio merger terms - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is willing to reconsider the terms of a proposed merger with rival Estacio Participações SA, Chief Executive Janyo Diniz said on Tuesday after a sweetened bid from Kroton Educacional SA.

"If Estacio's shareholders sit down with us to revisit the terms of the proposal, we're prepared to bring an offer that adds value for shareholders of both companies," Diniz said in a telephone interview, without discussing specific terms. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
