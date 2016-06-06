FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Ser Educacional analyzed Estacio bid for months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ser Educacional SA has been studying a merger proposal for Estácio Participações SA since the end of last year, Investor Relations Officer Rodrigo Macedo Alves told analysts on a Monday conference call.

Ser Educacional had been planning to make a formal offer in August, he said. However, Kroton’s decision to launch an unsolicited bid last week led management at Ser Educacional to speak with Estácio’s board and then submit its own offer, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

