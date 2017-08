RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian college operator Ser Educacional SA plans to present an improved proposal to combine with larger rival Estacio Participacoes SA on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.

Ser Educacional's new offer would increase the dividend payout to Estacio shareholders, the source said. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)