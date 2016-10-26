FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's Estacio says Zaher and Cefali quit board
October 26, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Estacio says Zaher and Cefali quit board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Estacio Participacoes SA , Brazil's No 2 for-profit education company, said on Wednesday that board members Chaim Zaher and Thamila Cefali, elected on April 27, resigned their posts.

In a securities filing Wednesday, the company said Zaher and Cefali stepped down to dedicate more time to projects related to Grupo Sistema Educacional Brasileiro, the education venture they manage as president and executive director, respectively. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
