Brazil's Estacio says Zaher and Cefali quit board

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Estacio Participacoes SA , Brazil's No 2 for-profit education company, said on Wednesday that board members Chaim Zaher and Thamila Cefali, elected on April 27, resigned their posts.

In a securities filing Wednesday, the company said Zaher and Cefali stepped down to dedicate more time to projects related to Grupo Sistema Educacional Brasileiro, the education venture they manage as president and executive director, respectively. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)