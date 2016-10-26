BRIEF-Tesla Motors says current plan does not require capital raise for Model 3
* Tesla Motors Inc - chance that will be profitable even including stock and non-cash stock-based expenses in Q4 - conf call
(Adds paragraphs 3-4 with information from a separate securities filing)
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Estacio Participacoes SA , Brazil's No 2 for-profit education company, said on Wednesday that board members Chaim Zaher and Thamila Cefali, elected on April 27, resigned their posts.
In a securities filing Wednesday, the company said Zaher and Cefali stepped down to dedicate more time to projects related to Grupo Sistema Educacional Brasileiro, the education venture they manage as president and executive director, respectively.
In a separate filing Wednesday, Estacio said the company appointed Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade as chief financial officer, replacing Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira.
Oliveira, who is currently Estacio's chief executive officer, will also continue serving as the firm's investor relations director, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Tesla Motors Inc - chance that will be profitable even including stock and non-cash stock-based expenses in Q4 - conf call
* Public storage reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 11 percent to $2.00 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S