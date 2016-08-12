FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Estácio reports surprise Q2 loss of 20 mln reais
August 12, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Estácio reports surprise Q2 loss of 20 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Estácio Participações SA reported a surprise second-quarter loss of 19.9 million reais ($6.3 million), as a second year of crippling recession weighed on students' ability to pay tuition.

The consensus estimate was for a 109 million reais profit.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 43.6 million reais were less than one-third of the 171 million expected by analysts.

$1 = 3.1387 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
