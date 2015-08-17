FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Estee Lauder sales fall first time in 3 qtrs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc’s net sales fell for the first time in three quarters, hurt by a stronger dollar and less demand for Clinique and Estee Lauder skin care products.

Net income attributable to Estee Lauder fell to $153.0 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $257.7 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales fell 7.4 percent to $2.52 billion.

Sales in the skin care business fell 16 percent to $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

