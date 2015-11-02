Estee Lauder sales rise 8 pct on demand for makeup products

Nov 2 (Reuters) - M.A.C. and Clinique beauty products maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc said sales rose nearly 8 percent in the first quarter, helped by higher demand for makeup products such as Smashbox and Tom Ford.

Net income attributable to Estee Lauder rose to $309.3 million, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30, from $228.1 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.83 billion from $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)