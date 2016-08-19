Estee Lauder's quarterly sales rise 4.8 percent

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its makeup products such as Tom Ford, M.A.C and Smashbox.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $93.5 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $153 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income was hurt by restructuring and other charges.

Net sales rose to $2.65 billion from $2.52 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)