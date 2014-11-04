FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estee Lauder profit falls 24 pct
November 4, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Estee Lauder profit falls 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cosmetics company Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower sales as some retailers advanced orders in the fourth quarter ahead of a planned technology upgrade.

Net income attributable to Estee Lauder fell to $228.1 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $300.7 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.63 billion, hurt in part by a strong dollar. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

