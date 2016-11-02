FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Estee Lauder quarterly profit beats estimates
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Estee Lauder quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands such as Tom Ford and Smashbox, and lower expenses.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company earned 84 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $294 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $309 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose slightly to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
