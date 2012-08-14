FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Estée Lauder profit rises, sees year sales up 6-8 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Estée Lauder profit rises, sees year sales up 6-8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported a higher than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage gains in sales of its makeup and skin-care that helped overcome softer sales in its fragrances and hair care products, and the beauty leader forecast more sales growth this year.

The maker of Bobbi Brown and MAC cosmetics reported net profit rose 24.6 percent to $51.2 million, or 13 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $41.1 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Estée Lauder made 17 cents per share, beating Wall Street projections by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 9.2 percent to $2.25 billion in the fourth quarter. For the fiscal year that ends in June 2013, Estée Lauder expects net sales to rise 6 percent to 8 percent in constant currency terms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.