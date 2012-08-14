UPDATE 1-Estée Lauder profit rises, sees year sales up 6-8 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported a higher than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage gains in sales of its makeup and skin-care that helped overcome softer sales in its fragrances and hair care products, and the beauty leader forecast more sales growth this year.

The maker of Bobbi Brown and MAC cosmetics reported net profit rose 24.6 percent to $51.2 million, or 13 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $41.1 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Estée Lauder made 17 cents per share, beating Wall Street projections by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 9.2 percent to $2.25 billion in the fourth quarter. For the fiscal year that ends in June 2013, Estée Lauder expects net sales to rise 6 percent to 8 percent in constant currency terms.