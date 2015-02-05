FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estee Lauder revenue beats estimates on strong holiday sales
February 5, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Estee Lauder revenue beats estimates on strong holiday sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its skin care and makeup products during the holiday season.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $435.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $432.5 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $3.04 billion, beating analysts average estimate of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

