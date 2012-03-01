FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Esterline 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Esterline 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.46

* Raises FY EPS view by $0.10 to $5.10-$5.40

March 1 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp’s quarterly earnings beat market estimates, helped by strong sensors and systems sales, and the aerospace and defense parts supplier raised its full-year outlook.

The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) jet and Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, raised its full-year earnings outlook by 10 cents to a range of $5.10 to $5.40 a share.

For the quarter ended Jan. 27, the company earned $22.8 million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $470.9 million. Sensors and systems revenue more than doubled to $171.7 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 46 cents a share, on revenue of $476.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company, which last year acquired France’s electric connectors maker Souriau Group, closed at $64.18 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.