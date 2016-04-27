Estonia c.bank sets extra risk buffers for SEB, Swedbank

TALLINN, April 27 (Reuters) - The Estonian central bank will require Swedish-owned SEB and Swedbank to adopt additional buffer requirements at two percent of total risk exposure from August this year, it said on Wednesday.

The two banks dominate the market in Estonia, which joined the euro zone in 2011, and the central bank deems them systemically important, leading to the need for a bigger capital buffer to cushion any future losses.

At the same time, the central bank said it would lower its systemic risk buffer to 1 percent from 2 percent for all banks and banking groups licensed in Estonia from August this year due to lower risks in the banking sector.

After the changes, Swedbank and SEB will have a total capital requirement of 13.5 percent, and all the other banks will have a requirement of 11.5 percent.

The country’s countercyclical capital buffer requirement is currently set at zero percent. (Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Simon Johnson)