Estonia's pro-NATO PM says his party wins election
#Market News
March 1, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Estonia's pro-NATO PM says his party wins election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, March 1 (Reuters) - Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas claimed victory for his pro-NATO centre-right Reform Party in Sunday’s election after voting overshadowed by worries about relations to neighbouring Russia.

“The Reform Party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections,” Roivas said on ETV public television. His party leads on 27.7 percent of the vote, ahead of the opposition pro-Moscow Centre Party with 24.8 percent with almost all votes counted.

Reporting By David Mardiste, writing by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
