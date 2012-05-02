Estonia port, grid choose Vopak for LNG study

TALLINN, May 2 (Reuters) - Estonia’s main port and its electricity grid operator have chosen Vopak LNG as a partner for a feasibility study into the construction of a regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to diversify supply away from Russia, Elering said on Wednesday.

The state-owned grid company said the planned feasibility study will include the technical and economic parameters of the terminal, the cost of construction and the need for European Union funding for the terminal to be developed at Tallinn’s main Muuga Harbour.

Vopak LNG is LNG focused subsidiary of the Netherlands’ Royal Vopak.

“In developing the LNG terminal, Estonia complies with the principles of European Union directives on natural gas, which state that the ownership and administration of energy infrastructures must be kept separate from producing and selling energy,” Taavi Veskimagi, Elering CEO, said in a statement.

The plan could provide competition to projected LNG terminal which southern neighbour Latvia wants and which also needs EU funds.

Russia is the sole natural gas supplier to all three Baltic states. The dominant shareholders in the domestic gas companies are Gazprom and Germany’s E.ON. (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by William Hardy)