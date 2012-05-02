FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Estonia port, grid choose Vopak for LNG study
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 2, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Estonia port, grid choose Vopak for LNG study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TALLINN, May 2 (Reuters) - Estonia’s main port and its electricity grid operator have chosen Vopak LNG as a partner for a feasibility study into the construction of a regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to diversify supply away from Russia, Elering said on Wednesday.

The state-owned grid company said the planned feasibility study will include the technical and economic parameters of the terminal, the cost of construction and the need for European Union funding for the terminal to be developed at Tallinn’s main Muuga Harbour.

Vopak LNG is LNG focused subsidiary of the Netherlands’ Royal Vopak.

“In developing the LNG terminal, Estonia complies with the principles of European Union directives on natural gas, which state that the ownership and administration of energy infrastructures must be kept separate from producing and selling energy,” Taavi Veskimagi, Elering CEO, said in a statement.

The plan could provide competition to projected LNG terminal which southern neighbour Latvia wants and which also needs EU funds.

Russia is the sole natural gas supplier to all three Baltic states. The dominant shareholders in the domestic gas companies are Gazprom and Germany’s E.ON. (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.