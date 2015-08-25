FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Punk sopranos wow crowds in Estonia
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
August 25, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Punk sopranos wow crowds in Estonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAKVERE, Estonia, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Estonia hosted a punk music festival with a difference at the weekend, where altos and mezzo-sopranos with mohawks belted out famous hits re-arranged for choral performance.

More than 2,000 people descended on the town of Rakvere on Saturday for mass sing-alongs of Estonian and international punk hits such as The Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the UK”.

Organisers say the festival draws on punk culture and the local tradition of large-scale choral singing.

Academic and semi-professional choirs took part with many of the singers joining in the punk spirit by dying their hair in bright colours and wearing black leather jackets.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.