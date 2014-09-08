FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Estonia finds African swine fever in wild boar
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 8, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Estonia finds African swine fever in wild boar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Estonia’s Veterinary and Food Board said on Monday it had confirmed the country’s first case of African swine fever in a wild boar.

Swine fever was discovered in Estonia’s southern neighbour Latvia in June and has since been reported also in Poland, Lithuania and Belarus.

Estonia’s live pig exports have fallen sharply after Russia banned exports of pigs and pork from the European Union when the disease was detected.

The disease, for which there is no vaccine, affects pigs and wild boar and is often deadly. It does not affect humans.

The Estonian government agency said in a statement the infected wild boar was found in the south-east of the country near the border with Latvia. (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.