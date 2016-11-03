FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Shares in British insurer esure drop 27 pct after Gocompare demerger
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Shares in British insurer esure drop 27 pct after Gocompare demerger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares in insurance provider esure plunged 27 percent on opening on Thursday following completion of its demerger with price comparison website Gocompare

The shares fell to 195 pence, and the drop was broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Analysts from RBC and Peel Hunt had expected esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers in Britain, to trade at around 190 pence after the split while Barclays' forecast was 198 pence.

In the demerger Esure shareholders received one new share in Gocompare, for each share they own in esure.

"Both businesses will benefit from being able to focus on their distinct strategies, with Gocompare.com operating as a leading UK price and product comparison website and esure Group as a leading UK provider of motor and home insurance," esure chairman Peter Wood said following the demerger which came as a result of a strategic review earlier this year.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.