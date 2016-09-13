FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

British insurer esure to list price comparison website separately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc said it would list its price comparison website, Gocompare.com separately on the London Stock Exchange.

Esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said it expected the demerger to occur in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Costs related to the demerger - the separation of a large company into two or more smaller organisations - are expected to be around 19 million pounds ($25 million), esure said.

$1 = 0.7510 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
