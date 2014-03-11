Esure combined ratio narrows to 89.7 pct

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British insurer Esure group <ESUR.L HAS > saw a 3 percentage point improvement in its combined ratio as it announced the first set of full year earnings since listing in 2013.

The group’s combined ratio, a measure of profitability showing how much insurance premium income is paid out in claims and expenses, improved to 89.7 percent from 92.8 percent in 2012, attributed by the group to “disciplined underwriting.”

Esure, which writes home and car insurance in the UK and owns the Sheilas’ Wheels brand, announced a 13.3 pence per share final dividend, bringing the full year payout to 15.8 pence.