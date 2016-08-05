UK insurer esure's H1 profit hurt by adverse weather events

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc reported a fall in first-half underlying pretax profit, hurt by adverse weather events and said Britain's vote to leave the EU is expected to have limited impact on its operations.

esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said underlying pretax profit fell 1.9 percent to 45.6 million pounds ($59.9 million) in the six months ended June 30.

Gross written premiums rose 16.3 percent to 320.4 million pounds, with a 18.2 percent rise in gross written motor premiums. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)