FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Esure float order books covered at minimum offer size -sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Esure float order books covered at minimum offer size -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British home and motor insurer esure received enough orders for the minimum number of shares to be sold in its London listing after just one day, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Esure, which plans to sell between 35 and 50 percent of the company in the initial public offering, began taking orders for the stock on Friday when it announced a price range of 240 pence to 310 pence per share.

The sources did not give any detail on at what price investors had been placing orders, but said the order books were covered within the range for the 35 percent offer size.

“It got off to a very good start on Friday,” said one of the sources.

Order books on the sale, in which esure expects to be valued at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), are due to close on March 21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.