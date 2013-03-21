FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's esure to price listing at 290 pence/shr or above -sources
March 21, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

UK's esure to price listing at 290 pence/shr or above -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British home and motor insurer esure is expected to price its London listing at 290 pence per share or above, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company, which plans to sell as much as 50 percent of its shares in the offering, on Wednesday narrowed the price range to between 275 pence and 310 pence per share, the people said, the upper end of its initial 240 pence to 310 pence range.

Potential investors have now been told those with orders below 290 pence per share would miss out, the people said.

Order books on the sale, in which esure expects to be valued at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), are due to close at 1200 GMT and the company will make its market debut on Friday.

