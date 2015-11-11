FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Esure says Q3 gross written premiums up 5 pct
November 11, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Esure says Q3 gross written premiums up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc reported a rise in third-quarter gross written premiums driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products.

esure, which provides insurance products to almost two million drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across Britain, said gross written premiums rose 5 percent to 430.5 million pounds ($652.5 million) in the third quarter, with a 5.9 percent rise in gross written motor premiums.

Gross written home premiums rose only 0.3 percent to 66.4 million pounds as the pressure on pricing continued. ($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sinead Cruise)

