FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Esure drops below listing price on dividend disappointment
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 4 years ago

Esure drops below listing price on dividend disappointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in British insurer Esure dropped through the price at which they were listed in March on Tuesday, after the company’s first interim dividend fell short of investor hopes.

In its debut set of half year results since its initial public offering, the group announced an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. However, analysts had expected a payout of around 2.9 pence.

“The interim dividend was much lower than consensus which may disappoint the market,” said Eamonn Flanagan at Shore Capital Stockbrokers.

Shares dropped 18 percent to around 254 pence, below the 290 pence IPO price set in March.

Esure, owner of the Sheila’s Wheels brand, said the motor insurance market was becoming increasingly competitive and pricing was coming under pressure.

In its results statement, Esure said it expects premium growth to be lower in the second half of 2013 than in the first half.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.