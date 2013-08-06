Esure drops below listing price on dividend disappointment

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in British insurer Esure dropped through the price at which they were listed in March on Tuesday, after the company’s first interim dividend fell short of investor hopes.

In its debut set of half year results since its initial public offering, the group announced an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. However, analysts had expected a payout of around 2.9 pence.

“The interim dividend was much lower than consensus which may disappoint the market,” said Eamonn Flanagan at Shore Capital Stockbrokers.

Shares dropped 18 percent to around 254 pence, below the 290 pence IPO price set in March.

Esure, owner of the Sheila’s Wheels brand, said the motor insurance market was becoming increasingly competitive and pricing was coming under pressure.

In its results statement, Esure said it expects premium growth to be lower in the second half of 2013 than in the first half.