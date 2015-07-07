FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital to buy Esvagt for $607 mln
July 7, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital to buy Esvagt for $607 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to jointly acquire Danish shipping company Esvagt, shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday.

The deal values Esvagt at 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million).

A.P. Moller-Maersk controls 75 percent of the shares in Esvagt while the rest is controlled by a group of individual investors.

Esvagt has a fleet of 53 vessels and is a provider of offshore safety and support at sea primarily in and around the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

$1 = 6.7594 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
