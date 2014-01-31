FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colruyt sees slightly lower full-year net result
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Colruyt sees slightly lower full-year net result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Etablissementen Fr Colruyt NV : * First nine months of the reporting year 2013/14 Colruyt Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 6.54 billion euros * Sees consolidated net result for 2013/14 to be slightly lower than last year’s result. * Revenue from retail business activities grew 4.3 pct to EUR 4.96 billion * A market share loss of 0.2 pct in the third quarter (25,8 pct versus 26 pct

in the same quarter last year) * Sales from the wholesale and foodservice segment rose by 7.2 pct to

1.11 billion euros

