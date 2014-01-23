FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delhaize posts 3 pct rise in fourth-qtr revenue
January 23, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize posts 3 pct rise in fourth-qtr revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Etablissements Delhaize Freres et Cie le Lion SA : * Group revenue growth of 3.0 pct at identical exchange

rates; organic revenue growth of 3.2 pct * Solid 2.8 pct comparable store sales growth at Delhaize

America * Q4 comparable store sales growth of 2.4 pct at Delhaize

Belgium and -0.6 pct in southeastern Europe * Solid 2.8 pct comparable Q4 store sales growth at Delhaize

America * We will seek to further reduce complexity and costs,

remain disciplined with respect to capital allocation * Units in Greece and Romania posted good sales growth

while Serbia’s performance remained below expectations * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view EUR

1.65, revenue view EUR 5.33 billion * Preliminary unaudited underlying operating profit of about EUR770

million at identical exchange rates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
