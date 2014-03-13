FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize posts FY realised revenue of 21.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - Etablissements Delhaize Freres et Cie le Lion SA : * Appoints Marc Croonen as chief international paper for Europe, Middle East, and Africa * Marc Croonen to join executive committee effective may 1 * FY group revenue growth of 2.6% at identical exchange rates; organic revenue growth of 3.1 pct * Realized revenues of EUR 21.1 billion * FY underlying operating profit of EUR 753 million (-4.2%) or EUR 769 million at identical exchange rates (-2.1%) * EBITDA increased by 3.7% at actual mostly due to lower store closing charges * Proposed full year gross dividend of EUR 1.56 per share, an 11 pct increase compared to 2012 * For the current year, our capital expenditures will increase to approximately EUR 625 million and we plan to open 180 stores: CEO * Group share in FY net profit amounted to EUR 179 million, an increase of 71.8% at actual exchange rates compared to 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
