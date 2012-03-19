FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Etalon posts 64 pct rise in full year profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 6 years

Russia's Etalon posts 64 pct rise in full year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian house builder Etalon said on Monday its full year net profit grew 64 percent year-on-year in 2011 and that it expects Russia’s real estate market recovery to continue this year and next.

The group, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said 2011 net income came in at $253 million, on the back of a 16 percent growth in revenue to $774 million.

“2012 is off to a strong start and we believe that the recovery will develop further, supporting our cash collections and new contract sales. We have every reason to look towards 2012 and 2013 with confidence,” Etalon president Viacheslav Zarenkov said in a statement.

Etalon raised $575 million in a London Initial Public Offering just under a year ago. Its shares closed on Friday just below the $7 IPO price at $6.75.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.