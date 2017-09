Jan 22 (Reuters) - Etam Developpement SCA :

* FY net sales 1.22 billion euros ($1.39 billion) versus 1.22 billion euros last year

* Q4 net sales 338.0 million euros, up 2.9 percent on real basis compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)