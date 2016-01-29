FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock switches benchmarks on U.S. bond ETFs
January 29, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock switches benchmarks on U.S. bond ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Friday it will change the benchmarks on four iShares Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Barclays’ Treasury bond indexes to ICE’s Treasury bond indexes, effective on or after March 31.

The four iShares ETFs affected by the switch are the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF ; iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF ; iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

