BlackRock switches benchmarks on U.S. bond ETFs

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Friday it will change the benchmarks on four iShares Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Barclays’ Treasury bond indexes to ICE’s Treasury bond indexes, effective on or after March 31.

The four iShares ETFs affected by the switch are the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF ; iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF ; iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong)