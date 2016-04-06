FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond ETFs attract record money in first quarter -BlackRock
April 6, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Bond ETFs attract record money in first quarter -BlackRock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Exchange-traded funds that hold bonds took in record cash globally and in the United States during the first quarter this year, BlackRock Inc data showed on Wednesday.

The fixed-income ETFs pulled in $43.7 billion globally as investors turned to the funds for safety from the market rout earlier this year. The ETFs’ positive flows have mostly continued in recent weeks as investors moved cash into riskier, but higher-yielding, corporate debt funds. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

