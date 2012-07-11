FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian ETF assets rise 4.1 percent in June
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Canadian ETF assets rise 4.1 percent in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ETF assets rise 4.1 pct in June to C$49.5 bln

* Net inflows of C$1.7 bln in month

* Equities lead growth

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Assets managed in Canadian exchange traded funds rose by 4.1 percent to C$49.5 billion ($48.5 billion) in June as Canadian equities and fixed income saw net inflows, according to a report released on Monday.

Canadian ETFs overall had net inflows of C$1.7 billion in June after assets fell in May, according to a monthly report from the Canadian ETF arm of New York-based BlackRock Inc , the world’s largest money manager.

ETFs, like mutual funds, are investment vehicles that own an array of assets; unlike mutual funds, however, they trade on public exchanges.

Canadian equity ETFs notched C$1.1 billion in net inflows, taking assets under management to C$26.4 billion, or 53.2 percent of total ETFs by asset class. Fixed income ETFs saw C$398 million in inflows.

BlackRock’s Canadian iShares business had a market share of 78 percent in June, with assets under management of C$38.7 billion.

Bank of Montreal’s ETF assets under management were C$6.2 billion, giving it the second-largest market share at 12.5 percent.

Horizon’s ETF assets under management were C$3.3 billion, while Invesco PowerShares had C$808 million in ETF assets under management, Vanguard had C$249 million, Royal Bank of Canada had C$115 million, and XTF Capital had C$81 million, the report said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.