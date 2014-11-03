FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. exchange-traded products attract $27.5 bln in October -BlackRock
#Funds News
November 3, 2014

U.S. exchange-traded products attract $27.5 bln in October -BlackRock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors poured $27.5 billion into U.S.-listed exchange-traded products in October, with most of that money going into fixed-income funds for the biggest monthly inflow so far this year, according to data from BlackRock Inc.

The $17.3 billion that investors added to fixed-income exchange-traded products in October beat February’s record of $17 billion, with the bulk of those inflows in October going into U.S. government and broad aggregate bond exchange-traded funds.

Exchange-traded products include ETFs, which hold a basket of securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a form of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs trade intraday like stocks.

Among the top bond ETF asset gatherers during the month were the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added $3.44 billion in new money in October, the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, which added $1.88 billion, and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, which added $1.83 billion.

Within equities, investors favored U.S. over international and emerging markets stocks. U.S. equity ETPs attracted $14.7 billion in net new money in October, while investors pulled $2.7 billion out of developed international equity ETPs and $2 billion out of emerging markets equity ETPs.

Among other ETPs, investors added $322 million into currency products and $333 million into alternatives. Flows out of precious metal ETPs, largely out of gold, resulted in $609 million in net outflows out of commodity ETPs during the month.

October U.S. ETP inflows were the highest monthly inflows since September 2013, when investors added $33 billion in new money into U.S.-listed ETPs, according to BlackRock. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
