FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New ETF is first to track high-flying U.S. restaurant stocks
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 28, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

New ETF is first to track high-flying U.S. restaurant stocks

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An exchange-traded fund launched on Wednesday became the first to offer investors direct access to the U.S. restaurant industry.

The Restaurant ETF tracks an index of nearly four dozen U.S.-listed restaurant companies, such as Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, according to an offering document filed with securities regulators.

This year, the group of companies tracked in the Dow Jones U.S. Restaurants & Bars Index have delivered returns of 20.5 percent. That’s far higher than the 11 percent delivered by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector.

That’s come on top of growing profits. Buffalo Wild Winds, for instance, is expected to see its quarterly profits per share rise 13.2 percent when it releases earnings after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The new ETF is managed by Factor Advisors LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.