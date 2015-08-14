FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor asks furniture retailer Ethan Allen to consider sale
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Activist investor asks furniture retailer Ethan Allen to consider sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its real estate holdings.

Sandell Asset, which owns about 5.5 percent of Ethan Allen’s shares, said it was preparing to nominate a slate of directors to the company’s board.

Sandell said the company’s real estate assets may be worth about $450 million, or about $16 per share.

Ethan Allen’s shares closed at $30.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.