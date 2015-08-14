Activist investor asks furniture retailer Ethan Allen to consider sale

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its real estate holdings.

Sandell Asset, which owns about 5.5 percent of Ethan Allen’s shares, said it was preparing to nominate a slate of directors to the company’s board.

Sandell said the company’s real estate assets may be worth about $450 million, or about $16 per share.

Ethan Allen’s shares closed at $30.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)