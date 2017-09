Nov 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said its nominees were not elected to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s board, citing preliminary voting results at the company’s 2015 annual meeting.

Sandell - the eighth-largest investor in Ethan Allen, with a 4.8 percent stake - has been pushing Ethan Allen to consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetizing its real estate holdings. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)