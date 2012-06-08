Raizen expects to sell more ethanol to US - exec

* Raizen seen exporting 20-30 pct more ethanol to U.S.

* Real-dollar exchange favors ethanol exports to U.S.

* Imports of U.S. corn-based ethanol seen after U.S. summer

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Raizen, Brazil’s largest seller of sugar and ethanol, expects ethanol exports to the United States to grow by 20 to 30 percent this 2012/13 season, a company executive said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

Leonardo Gadotti Filho, vice president of logistics, trading and distribution, told Valor Economico that 500 million liters of ethanol exports to the U.S. market had already been contracted for this year, equivalent to Raizen’s total exports to the United States in 2011.

He said Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil’s biggest sugar and ethanol producer, Cosan, and Royal-Dutch Shell, would increase shipments to the U.S. market by 20 to 30 percent due to the favorable exchange rate.

“The (stronger) dollar is making the business more attractive,” he said

Brazil will continue to swap Brazilian cane ethanol exports for U.S. corn-based ethanol imports this year, he added.

Brazilian ethanol gets a premium on the U.S. market because it is recognised as an advanced biofuel under U.S. renewable fuel standards.

But with local demand for ethanol far exceeding supply, Brazil has been importing U.S. corn-based ethanol to help offset its demand-supply gap.

Imports of U.S. ethanol should pick up in the second half of the year.

“It will be in the post-summer season, when consumption of ethanol slows in the United States and prices fall there,” he said. “At the same time, prices rise in Brazil as the harvest of cane nears its end.”

Apart from the slightly larger cane crop this year in Brazil, Gadotti estimated that mills would shift a little more cane to ethanol production this year, away from sugar, making exports of ethanol less likely to hurt local supply.

“There hasn’t been an impact on internal supply, since we export Brazilian ethanol while we import American ethanol. It’s an exchange of volumes,” he said.

He also expects shipments of Brazilian industrial ethanol for use as feedstock in “green” plastic projects in Asia to increase this year.

He said Raizen’s overall shipments could reach 1 billion liters of ethanol this year. It traded 6-7 billion liters of ethanol last year, while producing about 1.9 billion liters. Production and trading volumes are expected to be similar in 2012.

The agriculture ministry’s crop supply agency Conab forecast the current crop that started crushing in April will put out 23.96 billion liters of ethanol, up from 22.86 billion last year.

Raizen has not responded to a request by Reuters for comment on the interview by Gadotti in the paper.