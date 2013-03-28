FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pacific Ethanol says importing sorghum to make biofuel
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

Pacific Ethanol says importing sorghum to make biofuel

Karl Plume

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc said that it is importing sorghum as well as buying the grain from domestic sources as prices for corn, the primary feedstock for the U.S. ethanol industry, hovered near historic highs.

“Both as a step toward qualifying for advanced biofuel and to take advantage of favorable pricing, we purchased sorghum as feedstock for producing ethanol from local, Midwest and international markets,” CEO Neil Koehler said in the company’s fourth quarter earnings release late on Wednesday.

Grain traders said rumors had circulated earlier this month that the company was buying sorghum from Argentina for import into Stockton, California.

California-based Pacific Ethanol operates four plants in the western United States with the capacity to collectively produce 200 million gallons annually.

Sorghum seed producer Chromatin Inc last month signed a multi-year agreement with Pacific Ethanol to produce and deliver locally grown sorghum to make ethanol.

Several U.S. ethanol plants have explored alternative feedstocks such as wheat this year as the U.S. corn stockpile was projected to shrink to the smallest in 17 years by late summer. The plants still require corn, but are able to stretch supplies by displacing up to 20 percent of corn with another grain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.