FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POET Biorefining says restarted ethanol plant in Macon, Missouri
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

POET Biorefining says restarted ethanol plant in Macon, Missouri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining restarted its ethanol plant in Macon, Missouri, last week after upgrading the plant to extract corn oil and as margins improved, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The privately held POET shut down the plant on Feb. 1 as supplies of corn, the main feedstock used in the production of the grain-based fuel additive, dwindled to the lowest levels in nine years, squeezing profits.

The northern Missouri plant with an annual capacity of 45 million gallons was upgraded with $14 million in new technology, including corn oil extractors, spokesman Matt Merritt said.

“It’s a combination of things,” Merritt said of restarting the plant. “Certainly margins improved, with corn oil adding a new revenue stream.”

Margins at U.S. ethanol plants climbed to the highest levels since December 2011 last month, Reuters data showed, after corn prices posted their largest two-day decline in history following a U.S. Agriculture Department report showing a larger-than-expected stockpile of the grain.

POET is the second largest producer of ethanol behind Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.