UPDATE 1-POET ethanol plant in Indiana halts corn deliveries

May 16 (Reuters) - Leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining stopped receiving corn at an ethanol plant in Alexandria, Indiana, due to a maintenance issue but continued to produce ethanol, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

“Alexandria is operating, but it is not receiving grain at this time. We will be receiving grain next week,” POET spokesman Matt Merritt said in an email.

The spokesman was responding to reports from grain merchants that the plant was shut down.

The facility is located northeast of Indianapolis and has an annual capacity of 68 million gallons.

POET, a privately held company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has 27 ethanol plants and is the second largest producer behind Archer Daniels Midland Co, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

POET last month restarted a plant in Macon, Missouri, that had been idled for more than two months due to tight corn supplies and poor profit margins.

Better returns in recent weeks have many U.S. ethanol plants bidding aggressively to buy corn to process into the biofuel.