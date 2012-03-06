FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia rebels say freed two German tourists
March 6, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

Ethiopia rebels say freed two German tourists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, March 6 (Reuters) - A rebel group in the Afar region of Ethiopia said on Tuesday it had released two German tourists held since January.

The Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unit Front (ARDUF) said in a statement it had apologised to the two Germans, who were seized after an ambush that left five European tourists dead.

ARDUF said it handed the two Germans over to local elders.

There was no immediate comment available from German or Ethiopian officials. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by David Clarke)

