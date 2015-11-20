FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia changing rule that banks said hindered lending
November 20, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Ethiopia changing rule that banks said hindered lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ethiopia is changing a policy that has required banks to invest the equivalent of 27 percent of their loan portfolio in state bonds in a bid to boost lending by private banks, the government said on Friday.

The central bank governor, Teklewold Atnafu, said a new strategy would bolster private banks’ lending capacity, without giving details. Institutions would soon receive proceeds invested under the 27 percent rule, a statement said.

Bankers have said the rule has put severe restraints on their ability to lend to the private sector. Ethiopia’s double-digit economic growth has largely been fuelled by state-led investment, squeezing out private business, economists say.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
