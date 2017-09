LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Officials from Ethiopia are to meet investors from November 26 ahead of a potential debut Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, will undertake the roadshow across Europe and the US. The meetings are scheduled to end on December 3.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.