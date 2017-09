LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has begun marketing a debut 10-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond at a yield of 6.75% area, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are arranging the 144A/Reg S transaction. Pricing is expected as soon as Thursday.

Ethiopia is rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)